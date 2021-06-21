Malta: Bernard Grech says FATF assessment has broad implications

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that he is doing everything within his powers to restore the country’s reputation. Speaking about the upcoming FATF vote on Malta, Grech said that this is a matter of national concern. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/20/qed-naghmel-dak-kollu-mehtieg-biex-nerga-nikseb-lura-l-kredibbilta-li-jixraqlu-pajjizna-bernard-grech/

The paper carries a statement by the PN which said that the political responsibility to ensure Malta is not grey-listed by international anti-money laundering bodies rests entirely with the government. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/20/robert-abela-jerga-jintilef-fir-rettorika-partiggjana/

