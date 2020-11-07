Malta: Bernard Grech says government is ignoring advice by health professionals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that no compromise should be made with healthcare. Grech accused the government of failing to follow the advice of health authorities in its management of the pandemic.

The paper reports that there are currently 176 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care while another 11 are in the Infectious Diseases Unit. The average age of new cases this week was 44.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...