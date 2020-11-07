Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bernard Grech says government is ignoring advice by health professionals

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that no compromise should be made with healthcare. Grech accused the government of failing to follow the advice of health authorities in its management of the pandemic.

The paper reports that there are currently 176 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care while another 11 are in the Infectious Diseases Unit. The average age of new cases this week was 44.

