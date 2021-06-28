Malta: Bernard Grech says government is not committed to national consensus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the Prime Minister is rejecting the opposition’s offer to build a national consensus on the way forward after the FATF verdict. Grech said he is ready to listen to constituted bodies about the challenge. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/27/se-nisma-lill-korpi-kostitwiti-u-l-istakeholders-kollha-biex-jittiehdu-d-decizjonijiet-mehtiega-bernard-grech/

Another story reports that a motorist is in critical condition from an accident on Sunday in which he lost control of his car and collided with a private ambulance driving in the opposite direction down Tal-Barrani Road in Żejtun. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/27/ambulanza-involuta-fincident-tat-traffiku-ftal-barrani/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro