In-Nazzjon follows a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Institute of Accountants on Tuesday. Grech said the party is committed to restoring Malta’s reputation and protecting the financial services sector.

The paper says that two Covid-19 patients died on Tuesday; a man aged 83 and a woman aged 70. Meanwhile, a hundred empty chairs were laid out in Castille square to commemorate the victims of the disease in Malta.

