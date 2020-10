Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that new courage and energy will make the party the choice of the electorate again. Grech speaks about his vision to strengthen and renew the PN.

The paper calls for the declaration of a public health emergency in the wake of a new spike in Covid-19 cases. The paper says that the rate of infections continues to increase, with new 100 cases registered on Saturday.

