Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes newly elected PN Leader Bernard Grech as he laid out his priorities for the party in his first address. He said that his mission is to build a credible alternative to the Labour government.

Another story says that approvals for planning dwellings in Gozo increased six times in the past five years. Qala saw the biggest rise, going from three new terraced houses in 2015 to 229 new developments by the following year.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...