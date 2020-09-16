Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bernard Grech submits official nomination for PN leader

In-Nazzjon reports on the formal nomination by Bernard Grech as a candidate for the PN leadership contest. The nomination was received by the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission, Peter Fenech.

The paper picks up a tweet by the Council of Europe rapporteur of the Caruana Galizia murder case, Peter Omtzigt, where he announced that he has formally written to Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg demanding past mistakes to be remedied.

