Malta: Bernard Grech submits official nomination for PN leader

In-Nazzjon reports on the formal nomination by Bernard Grech as a candidate for the PN leadership contest. The nomination was received by the chairperson of the party’s electoral commission, Peter Fenech.

The paper picks up a tweet by the Council of Europe rapporteur of the Caruana Galizia murder case, Peter Omtzigt, where he announced that he has formally written to Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg demanding past mistakes to be remedied.

