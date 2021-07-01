Malta: Bernard Grech urges social partners to participate in national effort

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the Council for Economic and Social Development. He said that no entity can take Malta out of the FATF grey list alone but expressed confidence in the success of a national joint effort. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/30/konvint-li-bir-rieda-tajba-ta-kulhadd-nistghu-naslu-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the Nationalist Party has called a General Council between July 10 and 17. The Council will review amendments to the party statute and elect 18 new members to the Executive Committee. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/30/il-kunsill-generali-tal-pn-se-jitlaqqa-bejn-l-10-u-s-17-ta-lulju/

