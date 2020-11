Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to transportation company eCabs on Friday. Grech said that the party wants an economy based on quality not quantity, which creates sustainable jobs.

Another story says that a Danish man suspected of involvement in the Sliema double murder this summer remains in police custody after appearing before the courts. The man had fled from Malta shortly after the assassination.

