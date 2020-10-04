Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bernard Grech vows to bridge party divide

Malta Today leads with the election results of the PN leadership contest, won by Bernard Grech with 69 percent of the votes. In his address to the party’s general convention, Grech said his first job is to gain the trust of those who did not vote for him.

Another story reports that a company with no previous experience in the medical sector was awarded a direct order of more than €2 million by the government to supply ventilators. Zookeeper Anton Cutajar is a major shareholder in the company.

