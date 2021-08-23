Malta: Bernard Grech warns about rising cost of living

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the rising cost of living is impacting all generations. He said that a PN government would change its focus from the national economy to the economy of the individual. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/22/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghti-wkoll-kas-l-ekonomija-tal-individwu-bernard-grech/

Another story says that the PN set up a board to assess injustice in public entities. Leader Bernard Grech said that the party not only wants to listen to people, but to help address unfair situations too. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/22/il-pn-iniedi-bord-kontra-l-ingustizzji-fl-entitajiet-tal-gvern/

The paper reports that Maltese runner Dillon Cassar broke the national record in the Berlin half-marathon on Sunday, beating thousands of participants to finish the race in the 20th place overall. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/22/malti-jwaqqaf-rekord-nazzjonali-gdid-fin-nofs-maratona-ta-berlin/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro