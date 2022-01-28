Malta: Big drop in number of persons looking for a job – NSO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In December, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,167, the NSO said today, decreasing by 1,598 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.



Data provided by Jobsplus for December 2021 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1509 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 89 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering for work for more than one year decreased, when compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those who had been registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks, increased when compared to the same month in 2021.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by just 1 when compared to the previous year, reaching 255 persons. Males accounted for 73.7 per cent of total registrants with a disability. The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 19.5 per cent and 38.5 per cent respectively.