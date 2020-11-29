Malta: Bishop Mario Grech made first Cardinal from Gozo

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Il-Mument follows the Vatican consistory on Saturday during which bishop Mario Grech was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis, becoming only the third Maltese and the first Gozitan to join the college of cardinals.
The paper claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela is holding meetings with business leaders at the Hilton in preparation of the general election. The paper says that Abela met developers’ association chief Sandro Chetcuti on Thursday evening.
Another story carries an interview with the President of the Union of Teacher, Marco Bonnici, who said that there have been three different education ministers this year, describing the situation ‘unusual’ for the education sector in Malta.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro