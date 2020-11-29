Malta: Bishop Mario Grech made first Cardinal from Gozo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument follows the Vatican consistory on Saturday during which bishop Mario Grech was appointed Cardinal by Pope Francis, becoming only the third Maltese and the first Gozitan to join the college of cardinals.

The paper claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela is holding meetings with business leaders at the Hilton in preparation of the general election. The paper says that Abela met developers’ association chief Sandro Chetcuti on Thursday evening.

Another story carries an interview with the President of the Union of Teacher, Marco Bonnici, who said that there have been three different education ministers this year, describing the situation ‘unusual’ for the education sector in Malta.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...