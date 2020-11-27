Malta: Bishop Mario Grech to address Pope in Saturday’s consistory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Bishop Mario Grech will address Pope Francis on behalf of the new Cardinals in the consistory on Saturday. The former Bishop of Gozo will lead another 12 Cardinal-elects in the ceremony.

The paper quotes a message by former minister Konrad Mizzi who said on Facebook that he is not bound to testify before his ‘political enemies’, in reference to the summons before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

Another story reports the death of three Covid-19 patients between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the total number of casualties to 128. The victims were a woman aged 73 and two men aged 70 and 80.

