Malta: Bishop Mario Grech to be made Cardinal today

In-Nazzjon speaks with bishop Mario Grech who will made Cardinal by Pope Francis today. Mons. Grech said that he is approaching this new ‘universal responsibility’ with some trepidation but great faith.

Another story follows the appearance of Konrad Mizzi before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he refused to answer questions by the board. In a statement, the former minister said he always acted with the approval of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The paper reports on the death of four Covid-19 patients between Friday and Saturday, with the total number of victims rising to 132. Health authorities announced that 96 new cases were registered on Friday.

