The Malta Business Weekly announces the opening of Black Friday by the Chamber of SMEs. The president of the Chamber, Paul Abela, said that businesses are promoting online sales more than previous editions.

The paper speaks with restaurant owners who explained how the pandemic made them change their business model to go from 12 percent takeout services to a full 100 percent in a short period of time.

