Malta: Blockchain island generates €60 billion in crypto transactions

The Sunday Times says that around €60 billion in cryptocurrency moved through Malta while the country was branding itself a blockchain island. Analysts said that lax legislation on virtual assets raised concerns among international anti-money laundering bodies. Rad more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/crypto-billions-moved-through-malta-amid-lax-oversight.880637

The paper says that MEP Roberta Metsola turned down an offer by PN Leader Bernard Grech to replace MP David Agius as the party’s deputy leader for parliamentary affairs. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/metsola-rejects-pn-deputy-leadership-offer.880640

