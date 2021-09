Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Blood Bank is appealing for more than 100 bags of blood which is required for patients currently at Mater Dei, including babies.

“This is a short, direct and clear message. We need as much blood as possible, namely 87 bags of O positive and 38 bags of A positive for a wide range of patients, including babies,” was the appeal made by the National Blood Bank this morning.

Source TVM

Updated 1745