Malta: Board approving life-saving treatment works until 14:30

Malta Today reports that the administration of methotrexate to end ectopic pregnancies requires a decision by a government board which is only available until 14:30, potentially delaying life-saving treatment for women.

The paper quotes Bank of Valletta CEO Rick Hunkin who said he wants to avoid further litigation over a €363 million compensation claim by shipping company Deiulemar. The bank’s original offer of €50 million was rejected by the owners of the defunct company.

