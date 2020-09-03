Malta: BOV agrees on €26.5M Falcon Fund settlement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today says Bank of Valletta paid €26.5 million to Swedish private pension Falcon Funds to avoid further litigation. The Swedish Pensions Agency welcomed the settlement and said that the money will go back to savers.

Another story reports that International Hotel Investments is forecasting a decrease in revenue of more than €175 million this financial year, projecting a €57.4 million loss for the hotel and properties group.

