Malta: BOV and MDB scheme disburses over €190 to businesses:

Business Today reports that a joint project between Bank of Valletta and the Malta Development Bank to support the liquidity needs of businesses has approved over €190 million for 265 companies.

Another story announces the setting up of an initiative by the iGaming European Network to promote jobs in the industry among Maltese residents. The paper says that there are currently around 700 vacant positions in Malta-based gaming companies.

Corporate Dispatch #10

