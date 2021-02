Reading Time: < 1 minute

A revision in the interest rates on fixed term deposits will be introduced by Bank of Valletta. The new terms will leave customers with less interest gain when compared to those already having fixed term accounts with the bank.

The revised rates will apply for term deposits opened or renewed as from 2nd March 2021 said the bank’s spokesperson. The new interest rate for all periods (between 1 year and 5 years) will be that of 0.250%.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1635

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...