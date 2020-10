Reading Time: < 1 minute



Bank of Valletta would like to advise its customers that with effect from Wednesday 21st October, it will be reopening its Gżira and Marsa Branches.

The Branches were temporarily closed after third parties tested positive for COVID-19. The Bank engaged an infection prevention control specialist to disinfect the Branches and following confirmation by the Health Authorities the Branches are now safe to reopen for business.

Source TVM

Updated 1737

