Malta: BOV making contingency plans for correspondence banking scenarios

The Times follows a press briefing by BOV where CEO Rick Hunkin announced that the bank is exploring alternative avenues in case of loss of US correspondence banking but admitted that the process would not be easy.

Another story reports that gaming company NetEnt is cutting 300 jobs from its live casino unit after it was acquired by another industry operator. A statement by the Economy Ministry said it is leading discussion to help redundant employees find new work.

