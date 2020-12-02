Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: BOV making contingency plans for correspondence banking scenarios

The Times follows a press briefing by BOV where CEO Rick Hunkin announced that the bank is exploring alternative avenues in case of loss of US correspondence banking but admitted that the process would not be easy.

Another story reports that gaming company NetEnt is cutting 300 jobs from its live casino unit after it was acquired by another industry operator. A statement by the Economy Ministry said it is leading discussion to help redundant employees find new work.

