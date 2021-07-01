Malta: Boy, 7, beaten and forced to have sex with prostitutes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An appeals court has confirmed an eight-year jail sentence for a man who subjected his seven-year old son to a life of sex, beatings, pornography, prostitution and drugs.

Judgment was delivered on Thursday by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, presiding over an appeal filed by the 65-year old man who was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court of forcing the minor to have sex with prostitutes, defilement, as well as assaulting the boy, causing him to fear violence.

