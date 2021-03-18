Malta: Brexit commissioner sees potential in EU-UK relations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Mario Vella, Commissioner for Trade Relations with the UK. Vella said that the agreement between the EU and the UK provides a strong platform for both sides to strengthen their relationship.

The paper speaks to Luxfair Real Estate CEO Derrick Maguire about his experience since he moved to Malta in October. He said that the country has a unique way of doing business and that he sees opportunities ahead.

