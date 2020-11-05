Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Brian Tonna and Karl Cini refuse to answer public inquiry questions

In-Nazzjon reports that Brian Tonna and Karl Cini refused to answer any questions in the Caruana Public inquiry on Wednesday citing another pending magisterial inquiry. The pair are currently on police bail.

The paper questions Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi about allegations that a sitting Cabinet member was involved in a bank heist in 2010. The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is committed to achieving results for the country.

