Malta: Brian Tonna and Karl Cini refuse to answer public inquiry questions

In-Nazzjon reports that Brian Tonna and Karl Cini refused to answer any questions in the Caruana Public inquiry on Wednesday citing another pending magisterial inquiry. The pair are currently on police bail.

The paper questions Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi about allegations that a sitting Cabinet member was involved in a bank heist in 2010. The Parliamentary Secretary said the government is committed to achieving results for the country.

