Malta’s parliamentary secretary for citizenship Alex Muscat has said a letter of formal notice announcing action on Malta’s sale of citizenship to the global elite “lacks any legal basis”.

Muscat said the European Commission’s promise of action on Malta’s Individual Investor Programme, which sells EU citizenship for just over €1 million in cash and property investments, had no basis at law.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1723

