The Malta Employer’s Association, MEA has published the document with its proposals for the national budget 2021. In a statement accompanying the document, MEA said that the recommendations were already submitted to the MCESD in August.

MEA’s proposals focus on sustaining employment, stimulating domestic demand, addressing external demand, greening the economy and transparency of incentives.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 17:10

