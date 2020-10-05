Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Budget scheduled for 19 October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 2021 budget will take place a fortnight from today on Monday 19 October.

This was announced today during the Parliamentary Committee on House Affairs, by the whip of the Labor parliamentary group, Glenn Bedingfield. He said that he had just met with the Opposition whip and briefed him about the Government’s legislative plan by the end of the year.

Mr Bedingfield said that on the following Monday, October 26, the Leader of the Opposition would respond to the budget in Parliament, and the following day the PM would reply.

Source: TVM

