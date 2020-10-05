Malta: Budget scheduled for 19 October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 2021 budget will take place a fortnight from today on Monday 19 October.

This was announced today during the Parliamentary Committee on House Affairs, by the whip of the Labor parliamentary group, Glenn Bedingfield. He said that he had just met with the Opposition whip and briefed him about the Government’s legislative plan by the end of the year.

Mr Bedingfield said that on the following Monday, October 26, the Leader of the Opposition would respond to the budget in Parliament, and the following day the PM would reply.

Source: TVM

