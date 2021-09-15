Malta: Budget to give priority to the environment and pensioners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with the opening of the pre-budget consultation period by the government. Speaking at the launch, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the 2022 Budget prioritises the environment and pensioners.

Another story reports that banknote printing company De La Rue announced an expansion project that will create around 100 new jobs. The multi-million investment increases the company’s production capacity to two billion banknotes a year. Read more: https://talk.mt/imhabbar-investiment-multi-miljunarju-fid-de-la-rue-holqien-ta-100-impjieg-ta-kwalita/

