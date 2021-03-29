Malta: Buġibba car bombing case to be reopened after five years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that investigators are taking a second look at a car bombing case that killed businessman John Camilleri in Buġibba in 2016. State witness Vince Muscat is said to be willing to testify in court about the murder but has so far refused to name the masterminds.

The paper quotes findings by University of Malta researchers who found that, while women are more likely to take preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19, men are more willing to receive the vaccine and trust the advice of healthcare professionals.

