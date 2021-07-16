Malta: Businesses anxious over rise in Covid-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that operators in the tourism and entertainment sectors are concerned by the surge in Covid-19 cases. Businesses are worried that they may lose investments that they made in preparation for the season.

The paper quotes a PN statement criticising the Public Broadcasting Services for refusing to abide by Broadcasting Authority orders. The party said that the national broadcaster has been seized by the government. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/15/robert-abela-hataf-il-pbs-il-partit-nazzjonalista/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro