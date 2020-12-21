Malta: Cabinet approves amendment that will see increased vacation leave when public holidays fall on weekends

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Cabinet of Ministers approved an amendment to the National Holidays and Other Public Holidays Act, tabled by the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Carmelo Abela. In a statement made by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Government said that through this amendment it was fulfilling another electoral promise and reversing what the Nationalist Government had done in 2005.

Through the 2005 amendment, the right to replace a national holiday or a public holiday that fell on a Saturday or Sunday with another day of leave, was lost. He said that with this amendment, which must also be passed by Parliament, any national holiday or public holiday that falls on a Saturday or Sunday will be added to a worker’s vacation leave. This means that from the year 2021 workers will be entitled to take leave for every day that falls on a National Holiday or public holiday.

Updated: 1745

Source TVM

