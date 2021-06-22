Malta: Cabinet rejects second pardon request by Degiorgio brothers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a government statement issued on Monday announcing that the Cabinet of Ministers has advised the President against a pardon requested by George and Alfred Degiorgio. The brothers are suspects in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The paper speaks with the president of the developers’ association Sandro Chetcuti about lack of protective measures at some construction sites. Chetcuti said the MDA is working relevant authorities to impose a requirement for hoarding.

