Malta: Cabinet to discuss Right to Disconnect proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today speaks with Minister Carmelo Abela who said Cabinet will discuss the proposals about introducing the Right to Disconnect in the coming weeks, but assured employers that no decisions will be taken before consulting social partners.

Another story reports that HSBC will introduce a €5 monthly charge for consumers following discussions with regulators. The bank confirmed the new policy but said that the fee will only apply to about a quarter of its personal banking clients.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...