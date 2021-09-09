Malta: Campaign raises awareness about suicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a suicide awareness campaign was launched by Crisis Resolution Malta in collaboration with Transport Malta. The non-profit organisation said it received four requests for assistance within hours of putting out the first billboards. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-08/local-news/World-Suicide-Prevention-Week-Suicide-prevention-messages-now-appearing-on-digital-billboards-6736236554

Another story says that the Planning Authority Board will today decide on an application by hostel developers in Gzira to add 30 new rooms to their approved proposal. The Superintendent for Cultural Heritage objects to the application. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-09/local-news/PA-board-expected-to-decide-on-30-room-Gzira-hotel-extension-today-6736236565

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro