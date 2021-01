Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Board of Governors of the Malta Gaming Authority has appointed Dr Carl Brincat as Chief Executive Officer of the MGA with immediate effect. In a statement the Authority said that the appointment follows a highly competitive selection process which was commenced with the launch of a public call for applications on 17 December 2020.

The was the first time the CEO of such authority was appointed following a public call.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1745

