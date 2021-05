Reading Time: < 1 minute

OPM minister Carmelo Abela’s position is no longer tenable in light of a police investigation into his potential involvement in the failed 2010 HSBC heist, the PN said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, PN election candidate Mark Anthony Sammut said the country could not afford to have a minister facing such serious allegations retain his seat.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745