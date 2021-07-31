Malta: Caruana Galizia family warn about perils of propaganda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent covers a press conference by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation on Friday. The murdered journalist’s son, Paul, said that the public inquiry report showed how political propaganda and dehumanisation can lead to physical harm. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-30/local-news/Caruana-Galizia-family-accepts-PM-s-apology-Family-will-continue-to-fight-for-accountability-6736235591

Another report follows a debate in parliament on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry report. The Prime Minister insisted that the country has embarked on a series of reforms in the last months, while Opposition Leader said the government is out of touch with reality. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-30/local-news/In-this-country-there-is-no-impunity-for-anyone-Robert-Abela-6736235585

