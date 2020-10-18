Malta: Caruana Galizia murder suspect named bomb suppliers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today claims that murder suspect Vincent Muscat told the police that the bomb used in the Caruana Galizia plot was supplied by Jamie Vela and Robert Agius who gave the hitmen instructions on how to detonate it.

The paper says that healthcare professionals are demanding stricter Covid-19 measures and enforcement after an ‘alarming’ rise in the number of infections. 204 new cases registered between Friday and Saturday alone, the highest since the start of the outbreak.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...