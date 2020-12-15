Malta: Caruana Galizia public inquiry to go past original deadline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board announced that it will continue to assess the proof presented in the testimonies beyond today’s deadline. The inquiry has heard over 100 witnesses in 85 sessions since it was set up last year.

Another story reports that five people aged between 66 and 94 died from Covid-19 on Monday. The victims, two women and three men, were all being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...