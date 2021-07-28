Malta: Caruana Galizia says Yorgen Fenech regretted Electrogas project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on Matthew Caruana Galizia’s testimony in court on Tuesday where he claimed to have seen emails by businessman Yorgen Fenech expressing regret about his involvement in the Electrogas deal. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-caruana-galizia-murder-case-against-yorgen-fenech-resumes.889441

The paper quotes survey findings showing that only around a tenth of the population feels it is safe enough to travel abroad. Two-thirds of respondents said that they are not comfortable making travel plans right now. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/two-thirds-of-maltese-feel-uncomfortable-travelling-times-of-malta.889624

