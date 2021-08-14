Malta: Case begins against man who threw Somalian into the sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the case against Deelian Mifsud, charged with injuring Mohamed Hassan in Mġarr Gozo. A witness told the court that the defendant picked up the Somali man “like a sack” and threw him in the sea. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/tefghu-l-bahar-wara-glieda-fghawdex-wegga-subghajh-ma-dghajsa/

Another story says that doctors observe different symptoms in patients infected with the Delta Covid-19 variant compared with those caused by the original virus. The most commons indications are headaches, nasal congestion, and sore throat.

The paper reports that the World Health Organisation announced that it has green-lit mass testing on three medicines that hope to cure the coronavirus. The promising treatments are Artesunate, Infliximab, and Imatinib.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro