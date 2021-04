Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that the government plans to reopen restaurants and bars towards the beginning of May, giving first priority to schools and retail stores which are scheduled to reopen within a few weeks.

Another story features the traditional Easter celebrations in the Cottonera which have, this year, been suspended because of the pandemic. The paper describes the main custom of running through the streets with the statue of the risen Christ.

