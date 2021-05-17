Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association, Tony Zahra, who said that results from the first week of operations after a two-month shutdown beat expectations.

The paper speaks with President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca who declared her position against abortion but said that women who perform abortion should not be sent to jail. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-17/local-news/Coleiro-Preca-against-abortion-women-should-not-be-criminalised-debate-long-time-coming-Sant-6736233536

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro