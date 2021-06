Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks with the CEO of the Hotels and Restaurants Association, Andrew Agius Muscat, who warned that shortness of employees in the sector is turning into an emergency.

The paper publishes an interview with founding member of Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Daniel Cilia, who said that authorities are not doing enough to conserve the natural and cultural characteristics of Gozo.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro