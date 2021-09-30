Malta: CCF Restraint chair has been modified

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The restraint chair at the Corradino Correctional Facility has been modified over the past months after Newsbook.com.mt published exclusive photos of the said chair in January. Its existence was initially denied by the Correctional Services Agency while the home affairs minister confirmed that the agency had informed the ministry that an inmate was tied to the chair for fifteen minutes in 2019. However, a professional working at Corradino said it was more than fifteen minutes.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1745