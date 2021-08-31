Malta: Central Bank employees take industrial action

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union has ordered industrial actions at the Central Bank after negotiations about a new collective agreement failed. The courts struck down a mandate of inhibition requested by the bank to avoid the actions. Read more: https://talk.mt/avviz-ta-azzjonijiet-industrijali-mill-gwu-lill-bank-centrali/

The paper says that EU Home Affairs and Justice Ministers will today meet to discuss developments in Afghanistan and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. Observers say that governments want to minimise the flow of refugees to member states.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro