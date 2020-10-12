Malta: Chamber of Commerce presents its budget proposals to the Prime Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

During the meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, the Prime Minister said that the next budget will not only address the pandemic situation that has adversely affected all sectors of the country, but will be a catalyst for the future. .

The President of the Chamber of Commerce, the Architect David Xuereb, said that he would like this budget to draw up the economic strategy for the next ten years, to be a budget that shapes the Government’s vision for future. Architect Xuereb said that the Chamber of Commerce had presented to the Government 121 budget proposals, proposals for changes that are needed for the coming years.

Source TVM

Updated 1727

